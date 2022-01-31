COVID causes 4 Orangeburg County deaths; 6 more in region probably caused by coronavirus

There have been four more deaths in Orangeburg County from the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County also had five deaths that were probably due to the coronavirus. Bamberg County also had a probable coronavirus death.

The deaths cover a three-day period.

Also, an additional 412 T&D Region residents tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 20,625 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 148 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,091,035 and confirmed deaths is 13,299.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 335 new cases, 18,730 total cases and a total of 333 deaths and 30 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 38 new cases, 2,694 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 39 new cases, 2,226 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

