COVID cases up, vaccines urged; Orangeburg admin.: It’s ‘now a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Local health and government officials are urging people to get vaccinated as the number of coronavirus cases rises.
“I think it’s important for us to have an awareness within our communities that this COVID is there. It’s dangerous. You could get sick. It’s also important that there are steps that we can take,” said Dr. Rukudzo D. Mazaiwana, chief medical officer at the Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg.
As of Tuesday, 2.2 million South Carolina residents, or 51.5 percent of residents above the age of 12, have received at least one vaccine dose. Also, 1.9 million, or 44.7 percent, have completed vaccination, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control website.
DHEC reported that 37,410, or 43 percent, of individuals in Orangeburg County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Also, 32,185, or 37 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
In Bamberg County, 5,800 individuals, or 40 percent, have received at least one shot. In addition, 5,096, or 35 percent, are fully vaccinated.
In Calhoun County, 6,283 individuals, or 43 percent, have at least one vaccine shot. Also, 5,416, or 37 percent, are completely vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that as of Aug. 3, there are 164.9 million people in the nation, or 49.7 percent of the population, who had been fully vaccinated.
CDC reported 191.8 million, or 57.8 percent, have received at least one vaccine dose.
Mazaiwana said social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are among the steps individuals can take to avoid contracting the virus, but he also urged getting immunized.
“We’re finding that for those who have gotten immunized, the transmission is less, the severity of the disease is much less. So these are measures that we could take to sort of pull us down from this high transmission to at least a moderate, or even a low transmission,” he said.
The doctor said he is concerned about the rise in the number of cases, specifically in Orangeburg County.
“We’re thankful there hadn’t been a significant change in the number of deaths, but that could change,” Mazaiwana said.
DHEC’s latest data, released Tuesday, shows Orangeburg County had 18 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Bamberg County had one and Calhoun County had three. No new deaths were reported in the counties.
“In fact, Orangeburg County is, according to the CDC website, experiencing high transmission. That means there’s at least 100 people out of 100,000 that are testing positive,” Mazaiwana said. He said it’s a good sign that more people are testing.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said a vaccination event, where individuals can get their second vaccination dose, will be held this weekend at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
“I also know Family Health Centers is starting to publicize and ramp back up with the vaccinations weekly like they’ve been doing. If you look on the county’s website, we’ve posted those vaccinations,” Young said. The website is www.orangeburgcounty.org.
The administrator said he will be meeting with officials from the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday to see “what avenues they’ve got as far as increased testing and vaccination.”
“Then we’ll be putting out some information on the county’s website as well as other information throughout the county about vaccinations and testing,” Young said.
Young said he’s concerned about the rapid uptick of new virus cases in the county.
He said break-through infections among individuals who are fully vaccinated are also being seen in Orangeburg County, but said those vaccinated generally experience milder cases of the disease.
“If you just look at the numbers, a lot of these surges that are happening in these other counties and in these other states, 90-something percent of those people are unvaccinated that are ending up in the ICU,” Young said.
“This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated and “take it seriously.”
