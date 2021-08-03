COVID cases up, vaccines urged; Orangeburg admin.: It’s ‘now a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said a vaccination event, where individuals can get their second vaccination dose, will be held this weekend at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

“I also know Family Health Centers is starting to publicize and ramp back up with the vaccinations weekly like they’ve been doing. If you look on the county’s website, we’ve posted those vaccinations,” Young said. The website is www.orangeburgcounty.org.

The administrator said he will be meeting with officials from the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday to see “what avenues they’ve got as far as increased testing and vaccination.”

“Then we’ll be putting out some information on the county’s website as well as other information throughout the county about vaccinations and testing,” Young said.

Young said he’s concerned about the rapid uptick of new virus cases in the county.

He said break-through infections among individuals who are fully vaccinated are also being seen in Orangeburg County, but said those vaccinated generally experience milder cases of the disease.