COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday at fairgrounds; second doses also available

The Regional Medical Center will administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents in The T&D Region Friday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
The vaccines will be administered to individuals older than 65 in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 350 Magnolia St.
The vaccine will only be administered to those individuals who have not received their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccines will be administered while supplies last and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
No registration is required.
The RMC will be helped in the vaccine administration by Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
In addition, RMC will also be administering second doses to those individuals 70 and older who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
These individuals are asked to bring their immunization card that was provided when they received their first vaccine dose injection.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, RMC has received 1,793 total first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and administered 1,640 or 91% of the vaccine in first doses through Feb. 23. The hospital has also received 915 second doses of the vaccine and administered 1,132 or 124%.
DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial. It has been reported by some facilities that they are able to get more doses (6-7 doses) per vial, which can cause a utilization greater than 100%, according to DHEC.
The current vaccine enrollment is for those in the Phase 1a rollout.
Individuals should be prepared to present credentials to verify they qualify to receive vaccination under Phase 1a. These includes providing some proof (e.g., badge, card, license, personalized letter from employer, picture of license) of Phase 1a qualification when presenting for the vaccination.
Those receiving the vaccine for the first time are encouraged to make an appointment to receive the second vaccine while they are getting the first.
Until more vaccine is available, some appointments may need to be rescheduled for a later date if a provider runs out of vaccine. Providers will contact people directly if they need to reschedule an appointment.
If one needs to reschedule an appointment, remember to cancel your initial appointment so someone else can use it.