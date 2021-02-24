COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday at fairgrounds; second doses also available

The Regional Medical Center will administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents in The T&D Region Friday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

The vaccines will be administered to individuals older than 65 in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 350 Magnolia St.

The vaccine will only be administered to those individuals who have not received their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccines will be administered while supplies last and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

No registration is required.

The RMC will be helped in the vaccine administration by Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

In addition, RMC will also be administering second doses to those individuals 70 and older who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

These individuals are asked to bring their immunization card that was provided when they received their first vaccine dose injection.