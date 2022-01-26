COVID-19 updates for Animal Control Shelter

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Animal Control is updating its hours for when the shelter will be open to the public effective tomorrow, Jan. 27, 2022.

These new hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the event of an emergency between 8:30 and 10 a.m., the county asks the public to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 803-534-3550. Dispatch will forward the information to the on-call Animal Control officer.