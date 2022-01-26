 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

COVID-19 updates for Animal Control Shelter

  • 0

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Animal Control is updating its hours for when the shelter will be open to the public effective tomorrow, Jan. 27, 2022.

These new hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the event of an emergency between 8:30 and 10 a.m., the county asks the public to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 803-534-3550. Dispatch will forward the information to the on-call Animal Control officer.

All other information related to the Animal Control Shelter remains the same at this time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santee man charged with felony DUI

Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News