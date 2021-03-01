COVID-19 testing opportunities in The T&D Region

COVID-19 testing includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Monday. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While COVID-19 doses are being administered as quickly as possible, the amount of vaccine is currently limited in South Carolina and across the country. Until enough people are vaccinated, testing, wearing a face mask and physical distancing remain critical in our fight against COVID-19.