COVID-19 testing opportunities in The T&D Region

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.
COVID-19 testing includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Monday. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for the most current information.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While COVID-19 doses are being administered as quickly as possible, the amount of vaccine is currently limited in South Carolina and across the country. Until enough people are vaccinated, testing, wearing a face mask and physical distancing remain critical in our fight against COVID-19.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Bamberg County
• Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Rd., Bamberg
• Wednesday, March 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Voorhees College, Leonard E. Dawson Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
• Thursday, March 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Voorhees College, Leonard E. Dawson Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
• Wednesday, March 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Voorhees College, Leonard E. Dawson Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark
Calhoun County
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Calhoun County Health and Human, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews
Orangeburg County
• Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg