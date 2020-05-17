COVID-19 sidelines Nimmons reunion; ancestor died in 1918 pandemic

M.K. Orr, retired of York, recalls hearing stories about her uncle, Isaac Nimmons Jr., from her mother, the late Eulamae Nimmons Orr, who was born and grew up in Bamberg County:

"My mother was the baby girl of the family, and she adored her older big brother, Uncle Vim. That was his nickname," Orr said. "I remember her telling us how Uncle Vim loved horses and was a talented rider."

"She told us about the time he asked to go into town. My grandfather told him to take the mule and buggy, but he wanted to show off a young, new stallion and went on horseback instead. As soon as he got to Bamberg, the horse threw him off right in the middle of Main Street,” Orr recounted. “He wasn’t hurt, but his ego got pretty banged up.”

Besides being a horseman, Isaac Nimmons Jr. was a good shot -- a skill the country would soon need from its young men.

A day after the U.S. entered World War I, African American leaders led by Bamberg native, Richard Carroll, organized a mass meeting of South Carolina's blacks to rally support for the war. Their effort paid off.