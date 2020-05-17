COVID-19 sidelines Nimmons reunion; ancestor died in 1918 pandemic

Descendants of Isaac Nimmons were planning a family gathering in York, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their forebearers migrating from Bamberg to York during the Great Migration. That was before COVID-19 emerged.
The descendants met in South Carolina last year. In Orangeburg, they commemorated the sesquicentennial of Claflin University. And in Bamberg County, they visited the burial ground of their ancestors, Springtown Cemetery -- the original cemetery of the 160-year-old Orange Grove United Methodist Church founded by Rev. Abram Middleton.
As they toured the cemetery, they came across the gravesites of their ancestors, I.S. Nimmons, and his wife, Josephine Nimmons, marked by intricately carved tombstones. Close by was the gravesite of their eldest son, Isaac Nimmons Jr.
Time and the elements damaged his classic Victorian-style monument -- splitting it in half. The high-relief carvings that recorded the dates of his birth and death (Oct. 9, 1895-Sept. 2, 1918) remained intact.
Both young and old descendants were captivated by the ornate tombstone with an encircled right-hand index finger pointing upwards. Someone announced in jest that the symbols foretold of impending times ahead and advised everyone to stock up on can goods and toilet paper. After a collective rolling of the eyes, the assemblage continued gawking respectfully -- and, tacitly wondered: "How did he die?"
M.K. Orr, retired of York, recalls hearing stories about her uncle, Isaac Nimmons Jr., from her mother, the late Eulamae Nimmons Orr, who was born and grew up in Bamberg County:
"My mother was the baby girl of the family, and she adored her older big brother, Uncle Vim. That was his nickname," Orr said. "I remember her telling us how Uncle Vim loved horses and was a talented rider."
"She told us about the time he asked to go into town. My grandfather told him to take the mule and buggy, but he wanted to show off a young, new stallion and went on horseback instead. As soon as he got to Bamberg, the horse threw him off right in the middle of Main Street,” Orr recounted. “He wasn’t hurt, but his ego got pretty banged up.”
Besides being a horseman, Isaac Nimmons Jr. was a good shot -- a skill the country would soon need from its young men.
A day after the U.S. entered World War I, African American leaders led by Bamberg native, Richard Carroll, organized a mass meeting of South Carolina's blacks to rally support for the war. Their effort paid off.
Black South Carolinians accounted for more than half of the 307,350 men, who registered for the draft. Signing up early on were scions of Bamberg County's largest, black landowning families. Among them were Uriah Nimmons, Alex Nimmons, Enoch Nimmons, Isaac Nimmons Jr. and his younger brother, Henry William Nimmons. Henry William Nimmons (1898-1966) is sometimes confused with his cousin, William Henry Nimmons (1929-2019), a Korean War veteran and one of the first African Americans elected to the Bamberg County Council in 1978.
Isaac Nimmons Jr. was number 342 on the list of 1,774 men from Bamberg County to register for the draft in June 1917.
While World War I was being waged, the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic spread across the globe infecting a third of the world's population of 1.8 billion people at the time. First detected in Kansas at a U.S. military training facility, it killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide: 675,000 of them in the U.S.
The pandemic lasted from January 1918 to December 1920 and came in two waves. The second wave, from September 1918 to November 1918, was more virulent and lethal than the first. Unlike COVID-19 that disproportionately strikes older people and people with underlining health conditions, the 1918 flu pandemic mostly struck healthy young adults in their 20s and 30s.
Victims developed a scorching fever, bled from their nose and ears; then suffocated when their lungs filled with bloody foam. An infected person usually died within a few hours or days of having symptoms.
Twenty Bamberg County residents lost their lives to the war. Others, including many from Bamberg's leading families, lost theirs to the 1918 flu pandemic. Isaac Nimmons Jr. was one of them.
There will likely be no flowers decorating his grave on Memorial Day. But history will remember him and the momentous times in which he lived.
