COVID-19 pandemic: Fast forward 3-6 months

I am not stating this out of anger, but my statements are based on facts. For example, Germany has a mortality rate of 1.6%, while Italy, Spain, France and the UK have mortality rates of 10% to 12%. Germany carried out widespread testing and social distancing immediately after the plague started in the country. We are still struggling to figure out who to test and who not to.

When will the lockdown end and why? There is the good news that can bring us back to work again. We need to know if there is any way we can return to work without worrying about getting infected with COVID-19? Yes, recently, there are new tests available that take only a few minutes to monitor and will tell a person if he or she is immune to the virus.

Once a person is immune to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies, he should be able to return to work. There should not be any danger to him for reinfection and he is not any danger to any other. It is estimated that between 25% to 50% of COVID-19-infected people never show any symptoms, so they become immune before they know it.