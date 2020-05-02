COVID-19 pandemic: Fast forward 3-6 months

The current pandemic of COVID-19 has gripped the world with apprehension and has evoked a scare of epic proportion regarding its potential to spread and infect humans at global scale.
It has taken grip of our daily lives, has literally imprisoned billions of human beings. Our little ones are struggling to spent time in tight and limited spaces of our dwellings. No one is more tortured than the day workers, the folks who provide for their families by carrying out menial chores and must work every day to survive.
In the rich nations like the U.S., the UK, the many Western nations and in the rich Asian countries like Japan, South Korea and Singapore, their governments can assist by providing supplemental income. But in the poor, developing nations, it is not possible. In the nations where the western sanctions are in effect, their citizens are really suffering. There is a global cry to lift the sanctions so their citizens have small breathing space. Our nation is based on life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. We follow kindness as our underlying principle.
If we have a magic wand and can see through the scientific kaleidoscope, what will we see next? We, the Homo sapiens, the race of two-legged creatures, almost 8 billion of us, will be permanently affected by this pandemic. Many nations will collapse under the unbearable economic and social weight, while others will flourish and will become new leaders. So here are some interesting findings.
Malaria, TB and COVID-19: My kaleidoscope is based on science and logic, so here I share with you some interesting scientific facts. One can imagine that logic dictates that the poor nations of the African continent and many poor nations in Asia will be irreversibly harmed by the pandemic due to their limited resources. Not true! The nature and nurture have given advantage to some developing nations in a way that no one would have foreseen it before the pandemic.
The new scientific finding has revealed something very interesting. The nations where malaria inflicts a deadly toll and where several million children under the age of 5 die from “black-water fever” (the falciparum malaria) have some unusual natural immunity and they have suffered low mortality.
In addition, in some nations the children are vaccinated with BCG, a vaccine that partially protects against TB, the disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Surprisingly, both factors – malaria infection and BCG vaccination -- have shown some protection against COVID-19.
In areas where malaria is rampant and where vaccinations with BCG have been carried out, the deadly COVID-19 has shown a very low death toll.
At Claflin University, our bioinformatics team already has begun to figure out what are the factors that can partially protect against the deadly virus. Perhaps those protective factors can be replicated without malaria infection and BCG vaccination!
Universal health care shines: For a long time since the time of Franklin Roosevelt, our citizens have been hoping for a health care system that can bring equality to access to health care for all rich and poor, black, white, red, yellow, brown and most of them in between. But that has remained an unfulfilled dream.
The health care disparity is taking a deadly toll on the minority segment of our nation. About 68-70% of people dying from COVID-19 are minority, even though they represent about 30% of the total population. It is not due to some genetic factors; it is clearly due to lack of access to health care.
However, the nations that have a reasonably good universal health care system have shown success. Starting from China and Germany, they have been able to curtail the spread of COVID-19 dramatically, even though Germany has taken in millions of refuges and has a large percentage of older population (over 60 years of age).
The next nation is South Korea, showing a great system to quell the spread of COVID-19. The main argument against universal health care is that it is very costly. Now, we are going to spend an estimated $5.7 trillion to control the disease and will damage our economy in the most awful ways.
If we would have listened to our heath care experts and not to Big-Pharma and greedy corporations, we might have controlled the pandemic better. Instead of depending on other nations to send us ventilators and face masks, we would be sending our medical teams to help the globe.
I am not stating this out of anger, but my statements are based on facts. For example, Germany has a mortality rate of 1.6%, while Italy, Spain, France and the UK have mortality rates of 10% to 12%. Germany carried out widespread testing and social distancing immediately after the plague started in the country. We are still struggling to figure out who to test and who not to.
When will the lockdown end and why? There is the good news that can bring us back to work again. We need to know if there is any way we can return to work without worrying about getting infected with COVID-19? Yes, recently, there are new tests available that take only a few minutes to monitor and will tell a person if he or she is immune to the virus.
Once a person is immune to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies, he should be able to return to work. There should not be any danger to him for reinfection and he is not any danger to any other. It is estimated that between 25% to 50% of COVID-19-infected people never show any symptoms, so they become immune before they know it.
These folks should be able to go back to work if the tests become widely available and the U.S. health care system picks up the bill. These kinds of tests are very easy to develop and cost very little. So fast forward 3-4 weeks, even in the absence of a reliable vaccine, many of us should be able to go back to work in a short time.
It is my prediction that within 3-4 months, we will have anti-COVID-19 drugs available. There is another remedy! A simple, reliable remedy. The individuals who are immune to COVID-19, they can save many lives by donating their plasma. Their plasma contains the life-saving antibodies that can save really sick folks.
The serum from the COVID-19 “recovered” individual can be used to save lives. This immunity is called “passive” immunity and only lasts for a short time. This therapy is over 100 years old and very reliable.
I believe that passive immunity can be used to cure an individual who is infected with a certain disease. For example, for someone infected by COVID-19, the medical professional would inject them with an antiserum (plasma from the recovered individuals). The antibodies would provide protection against the virus until the active immune response takes action, meaning the infected person will begin to make antibodies from their own immune system. Actually, the research shows that after the injection of the protective immunity, the level of antibodies in the treated person rises.
Why are older people and the individuals with compromised immunity more vulnerable? We have all heard that the elderly above the age of 60 and people with underlying conditions are more vulnerable to COVID-19. What does that mean? First, let us talk about older folks and why they need to be more careful.
When we are born, we have much less immunity and the main reason a newborn survives the infections is due to his/her mother, who has provided her newborn with her antibodies before the baby was born (this is also passive immunity). This passive immunity lasts 6-12 months.
Generally, a baby starts to produce his/her own immunity a few weeks after birth but the extra boost is good for the newborn. Also breast milk from the mother contains lots of antibodies. A human's immunity peaks at 18 years of age and then declines slowly as we grow older. So, older age makes us vulnerable to infections.
People who have heart condition, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune diseases and compromised immunity due to HIV/AIDS, organ transplants and other illnesses are also vulnerable to various infectious diseases.
What are fault lines? Stanford University's John Ioannidis, one of the world-renowned experts in medical epidemiology, and his co-workers, have carried out an extensive analysis of the current pandemic. The biggest problem we and the whole world is facing is lack of adequate information about the real number of individuals infected with the virus.
The limited availability of testing has made the pandemic unpredictable and the models are highly unreliable. In the U.S. , we have tested a very small number of people. It is possible that around 80% of the COVID-19-infected individuals show no symptoms and go uncounted. Only severely ill and individuals who lose their lives are counted. The World Health Organization estimated the death toll is 3.4% while the actual death toll based on our very limited and inadequate testing ability is about 1%.
The Standard team, by utilizing the data from Diamond Princes cruise mortality, estimated that the actual mortality from COVID-19 is 0.025%. The current mortality rate is skewed too high and has resulted in enormous fear and draconian measures. This is significantly below the seasonal flu, which has killed an estimated 22,000 to 55,000 people this year.
Many people may not be aware that there are many other coronaviruses (not COVID-19) that infect millions of people and cause mild respiratory infections every year, and they inflect a deadly toll on nursing home elderly. It is estimated that as high as 8% of the elderly in nursing home might have been dying from those other coronaviruses.
The Stanford team of experts posited that if we were unaware of COVID-19, there would have been a total mortality rate of 0.3%, including all the flu-like disease death. The most urgent piece of information for answering the most crucial questions is to figure out how many people are factually infected with the virus. This question must be answered.
Supposedly, if we had not discovered COVID-19 (I mentioned above it is not that uncommon a virus), by now about 60% of us would be immune to the virus and it would have created “herd immunity.” That is a process whereby about 60% of immunized people keep the rest of the community safe from the illness. That is what we are doing by immunizing children against diphtheria, whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, etc.
In reality, by social distancing, lockdown and quarantine, we are preventing young and strong individuals from developing the herd immunity. Therefore, one can foresee the delay may flatten the curve, but it will significantly lengthen the development of herd immunity.
The Stanford experts state that “unpredictable evolutions may ensue, including financial crisis, unrest, civil strife, war and a meltdown of the social fabric. At a minimum, we need unbiased prevalence and incidence data for the evolving infectious load to guide decision-making.”
Just how deadly would be a coronavirus-induced recession? One recent study suggests the current economic slowdown may end up killing more people than the virus itself. Not to mention potential terrible outcomes may arise from domestic violence, suicide, hunger, poverty and we can go on. This is a crucial time for all of us to follow the teachings of Jesus, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” “Care for the weak,” and “Respect human dignity.”
No matter how rich our nation may be at the end, it all comes down to each of us at the individual level watching and caring for our brothers and sisters. While scientists like me will be looking for cures, vaccines and remedy, we all have to bring out our best humanity.
The mass media compare COVID-19 to the 1918 Spanish flu that killed an estimated 56 million people worldwide (maybe over 100 million, we really do not know the exact toll), mostly young people at the prime of their lives (between the ages of 16-45). The COVID-19 pandemic is not the Spanish flu! This infection is killing elderly and immunologically compromised people. There will be numerous treatments and vaccines soon. Just be patient.
At the beginning of the 20th century, infectious diseases were widely prevalent in the United States and took an enormous toll on the population, in the forms of pain, sickness and death.
For example, in 1900, 21,064 smallpox cases were reported and killed 894 patients. In 1920, 469,924 measles cases were reported and killed 7,575 patients; 147,991 diphtheria cases were reported, and killed 13,170 patients. In 1922, whooping cough (pertussis bacteria) infected 107,473 people and killed 5,099 patients.
In 1900, we had 76 million people in the U.S. and now 328 million, so if one multiplies this to four, the total death toll would be 107,000 people in today’s population terms. In 1900, we did not have effective treatment and preventative measures to fight those infectious diseases.
Since 1900, vaccines have been developed against 21 diseases. Eleven have been recommended for use in all U.S. children. As you see, plague comes and goes like all other events in life. We have to remain together and “In God, we must trust.”
Dr. Omar Bagasra, M.D., Ph.D., serves as professor of biology and the director of the South Carolina Center for Biotechnology at Claflin University.
