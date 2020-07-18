COVID-19 disproportionately claiming Black lives; national trend plays out in S.C.

About 58% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orangeburg County have been among the Black community, while 16% have been among whites. Another 18% of cases are under investigation and more than 5% are classified as unknown.

The latest United States Census shows Orangeburg County is about 62% Black and 35% white.

In Calhoun County, about 51% of the COVID-19 cases were in the Black community, while about 19% were white. Most other cases are classified as under investigation or unknown.

The latest census shows Calhoun County is 58% white and 40% Black.

In Bamberg County, about 51% of COVID-19 cases were Black and 38% white, according to DHEC. Most other cases are classified as under investigation or unknown.

The latest census reveals 60% of Bamberg County's residents are black and 38% are white.

"We have been fighting the fight for a while in raising concerns and alarm about how widespread it is," said Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, and current chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. "Today's revelation does not come as a surprise to us."

Govan said the coronavirus pandemic "knows no race, knows no color, knows no gender, social economic status or age group."