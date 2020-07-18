COVID-19 disproportionately claiming Black lives; national trend plays out in S.C. and T&D Region

The Black community also has 1.86 times the rate of cases of COVID-19 compared to the white population in the Lowcountry region. This is the largest disparity of the four regions in the state, according to the data brief.

"We have been fighting the fight for a while in raising concerns and alarm about how widespread it is," said Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, and current chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. "Today's revelation does not come as a surprise to us."

Govan said the coronavirus pandemic "knows no race, knows no color, knows no gender, social economic status or age group."

"The truth of the matter is the virus does not discriminate, but what the virus has shown is the health disparities have existed prior to the virus and for many years validates what we have been saying about how health care is proportioned and administered in this country between those who can afford it and those who cannot," Govan said.