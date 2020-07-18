COVID-19 disproportionately claiming Black lives; national trend plays out in S.C. and T&D Region

The novel coronavirus has a disproportionate impact on the Black community in The T&D Region, according to data from state public health agencies.
About 58% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orangeburg County have been among the Black community, while 16% have been among whites, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control data.
The latest United States Census shows Orangeburg County is about 62% Black and 35% white.
In Calhoun County, about 51% of the COVID-19 cases were in the Black community, while about 19% were white.
The latest census shows Calhoun County is 58% white and 40% Black.
In Bamberg County, about 51% of COVID-19 cases were Black and 38% white, according to DHEC.
The latest census reveals 60% of Bamberg County's residents are black and 38% are white.
Death rates of blacks and whites from COVID-19 were not readily available via DHEC.
An eight-page data brief released Thursday by the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health and DHEC provided further data on the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community.
The data brief shows Blacks in the Lowcountry region, which includes T&D Region counties, have 2.18 times the rate of deaths from COVID-19 compared to white people.
The Black community also has 1.86 times the rate of cases of COVID-19 compared to the white population in the Lowcountry region. This is the largest disparity of the four regions in the state, according to the data brief.
"We have been fighting the fight for a while in raising concerns and alarm about how widespread it is," said Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, and current chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. "Today's revelation does not come as a surprise to us."
Govan said the coronavirus pandemic "knows no race, knows no color, knows no gender, social economic status or age group."
"The truth of the matter is the virus does not discriminate, but what the virus has shown is the health disparities have existed prior to the virus and for many years validates what we have been saying about how health care is proportioned and administered in this country between those who can afford it and those who cannot," Govan said.
Govan said that when it comes to communities of color, the virus has "pulled back the covers" on issues that have existed for a long time in the minority communities, and that is the fact that African American communities have a greater chance of having preexisting conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure due to poor living conditions, poor diet, poor water quality and exposure to hazardous areas.
In the Lowcountry, Black people account for just under a third of the population but nearly 50% of deaths, according to the data brief.
White people account for about 61.7% of the population and 46.3% of deaths, the brief states.
In addition to T&D Region counties, the Lowcountry region as determined by DHEC includes Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper counties.
As part of the data brief, IMPH has analyzed newly available DHEC data on deaths by race in the four regions of South Carolina. The other regions are the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Upstate.
Highlights include:
- In each region of South Carolina, Blacks are being diagnosed with and are dying from COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates compared to their percentage of the population.
- Although Black people account for only 27% of the population of South Carolina, they represent 49.1% of those who have been hospitalized because of the virus and 45% of those who have died.
- The biggest racial disparity in the state for deaths is in the Pee Dee region, where Black people have 2.43 times the rate of deaths compared to white people.
- In the Upstate, the death rate is 2.42 times the rate of deaths for white people, and the Midlands is 1.67.
“COVID-19 has highlighted systematic disparities in how people of color receive care in the U.S. health system," said Maya Pack, executive director at IMPH. "To combat this virus, equity-focused solutions must be at the forefront."
"We are committed to serving as an informed, nonpartisan convener," Pack said. "We are actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and providing evidence-based analysis and updates to inform health policy decisions and improve South Carolina’s health and health care.”
Across the country, longstanding systemic health and social inequities have been highlighted by COVID-19.
Nationally, Black people are dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of white people.
To address COVID-19 disparities, public health leaders have suggested actions by state government and health care providers, including:
- Continuing to increase testing availability across the state, with a focus on Black communities and communities that lack access to care.
- Streamlining access to care for vulnerable populations, including Black communities and low-income individuals.
- Promoting face covering and social distancing (target messaging to vulnerable populations) and increasing access to personal protective equipment like masks and sanitizers.
Since early in the pandemic when racial disparities were first identified through data, DHEC and state and community partners have taken extensive outreach efforts to ensure minority and at-risk populations receive the information, guidance and resources they need to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
DHEC and partners have hosted 443 free testing events across the state since May, focusing on rural, minority and underserved areas of the state.
“The number of new positive cases each week are continuing to increase, as is the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC public health director. “In order to interrupt the rapid spread of the virus across the state, including within the Black, Hispanic and Native American communities in South Carolina, we must all commit to wearing face masks, staying 6 feet apart and washing our hands often to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
IMPH is an independent, nonprofit organization with the mission to collectively inform policy to improve health and health care.
