COVID-19 boosts interest in Santee, tourism director says

She enjoys playing tennis. She also enjoys boating and fishing on Lake Marion.

“I love being outside,” she said.

She also noted that she loves her job, especially when she’s able to direct locals and visitors to fun and interesting places.

“I love everything about working here. I enjoy the tourists. I’m absolutely a people person. Every day is different and every day is exciting,” she said.

She noted that there’s been a significant interest in the region since the outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in governmental mandates to close or restrict some indoor activity venues.

“Since COVID, we’re getting more questions from people about where they can go tent camping,” she said.

“People are really reconnecting with their families and by doing that, it’s been a boost for our area,” she said.

“The people are coming to the area, they are going out on boats, they are camping in the campgrounds, they are cooking out, preparing meals and things they might not have done last year this time,” she said.

Santee Cooper Country is located at 9302 Old Number Six Highway, Santee and online at www.santeecoopercountry.org.

They may also be reached by phone at 803-854-2131. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.