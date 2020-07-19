COVID-19 boosts interest in Santee, tourism director says

Jane Powell of Summerton began working as the executive director at Santee Cooper Country on July 1.
She was promoted to the position from her previous job as assistant director. Mary Shriner retired as executive director on June 30 after 35 with Santee Cooper Country.
Powell, a Georgia native, has been working at Santee Cooper Country for the past five years.
The mission of Santee Cooper Country is to promote Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties. Those counties encompass the areas of Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie.
She said her favorite places to visit in The T&D Region include Lake Marion, Santee State Park and the boardwalk at the Lake Marion Resort.
“We sent visitors today, from Louisiana, to the Edisto Memorial Gardens,” she said.
She encouraged them to look at the flowers and walk on the boardwalk there.
She noted that sometimes, in cooler temperatures, she enjoys taking walks on paths at Santee State Park.
She also enjoys taking a break during lunch and walking on the new boardwalk at Lake Marion Resort.
“It’s nice and quiet because it’s on a cove,” she said.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, son and daughter.
She enjoys playing tennis. She also enjoys boating and fishing on Lake Marion.
“I love being outside,” she said.
She also noted that she loves her job, especially when she’s able to direct locals and visitors to fun and interesting places.
“I love everything about working here. I enjoy the tourists. I’m absolutely a people person. Every day is different and every day is exciting,” she said.
She noted that there’s been a significant interest in the region since the outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in governmental mandates to close or restrict some indoor activity venues.
“Since COVID, we’re getting more questions from people about where they can go tent camping,” she said.
“People are really reconnecting with their families and by doing that, it’s been a boost for our area,” she said.
“The people are coming to the area, they are going out on boats, they are camping in the campgrounds, they are cooking out, preparing meals and things they might not have done last year this time,” she said.
Santee Cooper Country is located at 9302 Old Number Six Highway, Santee and online at www.santeecoopercountry.org.
They may also be reached by phone at 803-854-2131. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
