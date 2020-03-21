COVID-19: What we know and do not know

We cannot not shake COVID-19 news even if we shut all the mass media forms of communication.
On Feb. 11 when I wrote about the virus, it was mostly limited to China. Now it is a pandemic, a global threat to everyone.
The media are doing their best to inform the public and trying very hard to provide updated information and covering minutes-to-minute developments. It is hard to keep up with what is accurate since the president is saying everything is under control while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is preparing us for a major disaster, and the Center for Disease Control is trying to guide us.
There are currently many things that are overly emphasized and other areas not being properly covered. So, I will do my best to inform you about COVID-19 – what we do know and do not know.
1. How to wash the hands properly. Just washing your hands does not do the job. They have to be washed with nail washing the way surgeons do.
Hand washing is a science, not an art. A 20-second handwashing does not mean you washed the virus out. If you look as your beautiful hands right now, you will see five fingers, palm and nails. The nails are very important. If you look at them carefully, most of the dirt is under your nail bed. This is the place COVID-19 may be hiding. If you have plastic nails, large glued nails, take them out now. Trim nails and making sure children’s nails are trimmed down as well. Wash carefully under your nail beds, using the nails from both hands. See the accompanying video at TheTandD.com about how a surgeon cleans his hands before he puts on sterile gloves on.
2. Will the virus disappear in the summer?
This is still uncertain. However, what we know from the MERS epidemic, it spread in the hot, dry condition of desert sand in Saudi Arabia. This is an unknown we need to be concerned about.
3. Prevention strategies need more information (they also are not well-covered).
We are fixated on cleaning surfaces and cleaning and sanitizing our hands, constantly. The recent research, carried out by the CDC, has shown that COVID-19 was most stable on plastic and stainless steel and viable virus could be detected up to 72 hours post-application, though the virus titer was greatly reduced after 72 hours, stainless steel after 48 hours.
No viable virus could be measured after four hours on copper surfaces and after 24 hours on cardboard. Most importantly, the aerosolized virus survived around three hours in the air tested by the researchers.
It is obvious that media rarely mention this fact and more information needs to be disseminated regarding this. Social distancing is one of the best prevention strategies.
Avoid going out to the grocery store or other indoor areas where you are likely to encounter other people at a close distance and touch surfaces previously touched by others, unless you really need something.
4. What to do and not do to assist others?
This is one of those times in our lives that we need to put selfishness aside. We know that the virus can spread by means discussed above. So if you see a person is infected and suffering from COVID-19 infection, it is the time to shed all the prejudices and fear of the virus.
Protect yourself with gloves and mask but assist young or old with food, nourishment and all the support you can provide. Adorn the garment of Jesus, care for them like he did for the lepers and the blind. This is the time to emulate the kindness and love for the others who need you. The elderly are more vulnerable but young ones (between 18-30 years old) are not immune to the virus. Check in on older neighbors and friends, preferably by phone.
5. Who are the most vulnerable?
The media has over emphasized the vulnerability of the elderly, people with diabetes and low immunity (i.e. (HIV-infected, heart illness, etc.). We need to understand that young and robust folks are not immune to COVID-19 and can still develop complications and severe respiratory illness.
6. What is yet to come?
It is not difficult to see what is coming next. We can already see what is happening in Italy -- and we may experience a slower version, perhaps. We can blunt the spread of the virus but may not be able to stop it with the use of extreme social-distancing measures that are currently going into effect, specifically limiting large gatherings and visitations at hospitals and nursing homes.
The way the virus is traveling, it will be difficult to halt the spread completely. Our habits and impulses cannot be changed overnight. Once the initial panic is over, we are going to go back to our old habits. We know from the nations in war zones for years (like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria), after a short panic, everyone adapts to new norms and life goes on.
This virus is not like a dark cloud that will drop the heavy rain and go away; it is here to stay for a while. It is deeply seeded into our communities now and there are unknown numbers of folks who are infected but without any symptoms. We will see more people with infection surface and more folks going to be infected every day.
We will see severe economic difficulties. The stock market is on a free fall. Most of the citizens cannot afford to survive without monetary resources. Without income, they will not be able to sustain themselves. The welfare and religious organizations will need support from all of us. This 14-day quarantine will not take us to a safe place. What we see today is a tip of the iceberg. The climate change, whether you believe it or not, may bring more and stronger disasters that may further overwhelm an already stretched health care infrastructure.
7. What we need from colleges and universities
We need a hotline at Claflin and South Carolina State universities to calm and inform students.
If anyone needs help or counseling, we should provide that for them.
Dr. Omar Bagasra, M.D., Ph.D., serves as professor of biology and the director of the South Carolina Center for Biotechnology at Claflin University.