COVID-19: What we know and do not know

We cannot not shake COVID-19 news even if we shut all the mass media forms of communication.

On Feb. 11 when I wrote about the virus, it was mostly limited to China. Now it is a pandemic, a global threat to everyone.

The media are doing their best to inform the public and trying very hard to provide updated information and covering minutes-to-minute developments. It is hard to keep up with what is accurate since the president is saying everything is under control while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is preparing us for a major disaster, and the Center for Disease Control is trying to guide us.

There are currently many things that are overly emphasized and other areas not being properly covered. So, I will do my best to inform you about COVID-19 – what we do know and do not know.

1. How to wash the hands properly. Just washing your hands does not do the job. They have to be washed with nail washing the way surgeons do.