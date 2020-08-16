Cousins make masks to help Bowman community

Weathers said it was important to help the town they’ve lived in their entire lives.

"She's 80 years old and I'm 70. We're interested in our little town and want it to look better and do better so that when people ride through, they'll say, 'Well, that's a nice little town.' I think that was our major concern and just wanting it to be better," Weathers said.

The beautification committee has participated in several projects around Bowman.

"Well, we have a gazebo in Bowman. We decorate it every season and every holiday. We've done some clean-up projects like cutting down trees and pulling up weeds to make it look better, and we've put a South Carolina flag and a United States flag up at the little park.

"The front part is mostly for dedication to our war heroes, and the back part is for the children. That's where we want to put our interest next, where we can get the right equipment and some equipment for handicapped children back there," said Weathers, who is a member of the Bowman Beautification Committee.

Weathers said she and West plan to continue their efforts for a while longer.

"Well, we hope to make 1,000. When we get to 1,000, I think we're going to call it quits. Somebody asked me will we make any more, and I said, 'I don't know. If we love you a lot and y'all are real important, we might,'" she said, laughing. "We've enjoyed doing it."

