Cousins make masks to help Bowman community

BOWMAN— Rachel Weathers and Gayle West are a pretty good team when it comes to making masks.
The first cousins’ masks not only protect the public, but the proceeds have benefited the local beautification committee.
Weathers and West started making masks in April. They've made more than 800 so far and hope to reach 1,000.
"Gayle has sewn all of them. I've just been the helper. I helped cut out, I helped press and I helped the running around and that kind of stuff, but she's the one that sewed all of them," Weathers said.
She estimates that more than $2,000 of their proceeds from selling the masks has gone to the Bowman Beautification Committee.
"We gave the first hundred masks we made to the cancer patients in Orangeburg. We kept on making them and, of course, we made them for our families and our friends. Then we decided we might could help out the Bowman Beautification Committee. So that's what we've done since then," Weathers said.
"We asked for $5 donations, but we've had some people who have given us much more than that. So we are very grateful for that. We've also had a lot of people that donated material, elastic, thread and stuff like that. So it's almost all been at no cost to us. We bought a little bit of material, but not very much because most of it was donated," she said.
Weathers said it was important to help the town they’ve lived in their entire lives.
"She's 80 years old and I'm 70. We're interested in our little town and want it to look better and do better so that when people ride through, they'll say, 'Well, that's a nice little town.' I think that was our major concern and just wanting it to be better," Weathers said.
The beautification committee has participated in several projects around Bowman.
"Well, we have a gazebo in Bowman. We decorate it every season and every holiday. We've done some clean-up projects like cutting down trees and pulling up weeds to make it look better, and we've put a South Carolina flag and a United States flag up at the little park.
"The front part is mostly for dedication to our war heroes, and the back part is for the children. That's where we want to put our interest next, where we can get the right equipment and some equipment for handicapped children back there," said Weathers, who is a member of the Bowman Beautification Committee.
Weathers said she and West plan to continue their efforts for a while longer.
"Well, we hope to make 1,000. When we get to 1,000, I think we're going to call it quits. Somebody asked me will we make any more, and I said, 'I don't know. If we love you a lot and y'all are real important, we might,'" she said, laughing. "We've enjoyed doing it."
