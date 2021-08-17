Court: U of S Carolina allowed to mandate masks on campus

The court's opinion followed a lawsuit by a University of South Carolina professor whose attorneys argued Wilson's interpretation was flawed. Because the astrophysics professor's 73-year-old wife is immunocompromised, he could risk catching the virus from unmasked students and passing it on to her, the complaint notes.

"We said all along the proviso was inartfully drafted," Wilson said in a statement. "While the proviso was not clear, we think the legislature's intent was, so now it's up to the University of South Carolina to address this matter in light of the General Assembly's position."

University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Arguments over whether schools can make students wear masks have erupted in the state in recent weeks with the start of the fall semester, as coronavirus cases are soaring toward rates not seen since the height of the pandemic last winter.

A growing chorus is calling for state lawmakers to repeal a separate budget proviso that bars public school districts serving K-12 students from using appropriated funds to mandate masks. Among the measure's detractors are school boards, Democratic lawmakers, at least two Republican state senators and South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.