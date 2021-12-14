Court to hear RMC challenge to surgery center plans

The Regional Medical Center's legal challenge against a planned private surgery center is scheduled to be heard in a state court beginning Jan. 10.

The Administrative Law Court is set to take up the case. The ALC is a court established to hear contested state agency cases.

The RMC Board of Trustees held a special called meeting on the issue behind closed doors Monday. There was no vote or discussion of the matter in open session.

“The special meeting was scheduled to give the board a legal update since we are about 30 days out from trial,” RMC attorney Laura Evans said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially giving it permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center across the road from the hospital.

Ambulatory Partners is made up of Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi.

RMC is challenging Ambulatory Partners’ certificate of need.

RMC also has a certificate of need allowing it to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.

"Concurrently with the litigation, RMC has been taking steps to implement its CON, which Ambulatory Partners did not appeal," Evans said.

Ambulatory Partners has said its center will benefit the community. RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.

Ambulatory Partners has said both surgery centers are needed in the area.

