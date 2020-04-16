Couple killed by tornado ‘were a hoot together’; husband, wife had faith, loved family

When a tornado ripped through western Orangeburg County early Monday morning, it took the lives of Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis and his wife, Doris Ann Hoover Chavis.
Their home was lifted from its foundation on Preserver Road in Neeses and transported several hundred feet into the roadway.
On Thursday, the couple’s family laid them to rest during a private service.
Prior to the service, Doris Chavis’ sister, Barbara Davis, recalled that her sister was her best friend.
Davis, who lives about two miles from where her sister and brother-in-law lived, remembered the wind from early Monday morning.
“And I heard a sound go back that way,” Davis said. She told one of her sons, “You’ve got to get up and see about my sister.”
Her son drove to her home to pick up her grandson to go to work.
A little while later, her son told her, “Mama, I can’t get through.”
Trees were tossed about roadways and debris was scattered everywhere in the Preserver Road area.
She told him, “You can get out and walk.”
“I tried to call her and her daughter, Jessica, she was so frantic. I couldn’t understand her on the phone,” Davis said.
Davis said that one of the couple’s daughters, Jessica Chavis Studebaker, said, “Mama left.”
She remembered thinking at first that maybe her sister left the Preserver Road residence before the weather became too severe.
Then Studebaker said, “I can’t find Mama.”
“And then we all went to pieces,” she said.
“I guess she woke up in heaven,” Davis added.
Doris Chavis, who was 68, had an abiding faith in Jesus, her family members said.
“She was always playing Christian music,” Studebaker added.
She said that her dad, 63-year-old Jerry Chavis, had faith too.
He was a quiet, hard-working man, she said.
“Him and her were a hoot together,” Studebaker said.
“They loved their children, they loved their grandchildren,” she added.
Davis said Jerry Chavis had heart bypass surgery a few weeks ago.
He used to drive a truck for a living. And he used to hunt deer, but more recently took up hunting raccoons at nighttime, Studebaker said.
The couple adopted one of their grandchildren – Alexis Chavis, age 10.
She lived with the couple, but on Sunday night she happened to be spending the night with Aunt Jessica.
Alexis Chavis not only lost her grandparents, but her home, toys and much more.
The couple’s Jack Russell terrier miraculously survived, Studebaker said.
She has her parents’ dog now.
Davis said family members have also found her sister’s Bibles in the rubble.
“They found her Bibles kind of close to her,” she said.
Davis said her other son discovered Doris Chavis’ body.
“She was a fighter,” Davis said.
“She’d been through like four or five heart attacks. When doctors would come out from taking care of her, they’d say, ‘She’s not going to make it off the table,’ but she would make it every time and then here comes a tornado,” Davis added.
Studebaker said that while her mom’s heart wasn’t in physically good shape, she had a good heart for others.
Davis said she’ll miss going on trips with her sister.
She’ll miss shopping with her sister.
She’ll miss calling her sister.
Destiny Hoover, one of the couple’s nieces, said she’ll miss the way her Aunt “Dorsy Worsy,” as her nieces and nephews called her, made punch for family get-togethers.
“She was easygoing, but she liked to speak her mind, too,” she said.
She recalled that family was the most important thing to Jerry and Doris Chavis.
The next days, weeks and months ahead will be difficult for the Chavis family.
The couple had four children, an adopted grandchild whom they raised, and seven grandchildren.
Studebaker said she’s feeling strengthened by her “family and the love, support and prayers from everybody.”
Davis said there are times that she just wants to stay in bed, but she gets up and stays strong for her sister’s children.
“She’d probably tell me to keep going and not to give up because of all that’s happening,” she said.
