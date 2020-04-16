Couple killed by tornado ‘were a hoot together’; husband, wife had faith, loved family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When a tornado ripped through western Orangeburg County early Monday morning, it took the lives of Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis and his wife, Doris Ann Hoover Chavis.

Their home was lifted from its foundation on Preserver Road in Neeses and transported several hundred feet into the roadway.

On Thursday, the couple’s family laid them to rest during a private service.

Prior to the service, Doris Chavis’ sister, Barbara Davis, recalled that her sister was her best friend.

Davis, who lives about two miles from where her sister and brother-in-law lived, remembered the wind from early Monday morning.

“And I heard a sound go back that way,” Davis said. She told one of her sons, “You’ve got to get up and see about my sister.”

Her son drove to her home to pick up her grandson to go to work.

A little while later, her son told her, “Mama, I can’t get through.”

Trees were tossed about roadways and debris was scattered everywhere in the Preserver Road area.

She told him, “You can get out and walk.”