Couple bringing businesses to downtown Orangeburg; ice cream, coffee on the menu

Downtown Orangeburg is welcoming two new businesses after a couple fell in love with the city.

“Russell Street being the beautiful street it is, it looked like our business fit in perfectly there,” Veronica "Ronnie" BeCoate said.

Broughton Street Cafe and Ice Cream is opening at the corner of Broughton Street and Russell Street in the former Covington Credit building. The cafe will celebrate a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

“We just wanted to bring a business that we thought would fit in perfectly with Russell Street,” BeCoate said. “We enjoy interacting with people and a coffee shop seemed perfect to bring people together on Russell Street. It is a beautiful area.

“What two better things can you have than coffee and ice cream!"

BeCoate owns the restaurant with her husband, Greg Bennett.

The couple's other store -- Unique Gatherings Party Décor Boutique at 1121 Russell St. -- will also celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting on May 7. The party store has been open since August 2021, but never had a grand opening due to COVID.

“We are excited to welcome Veronica and Gregg to downtown Orangeburg,” Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

“Their investment in not one but two new businesses in downtown Orangeburg shows their commitment to our community,” she said.

BeCoate said the couple's vision for the cafe is to create a place where people can feel comfortable sitting down and enjoying time with family.

The cafe will offer ice cream, coffee, a continental breakfast and lunch, including muffins, bagels and paninis.

The hours of the cafe have yet to be finalized.

BeCoate's and Bennett's son, Amadi BeCoate, will operate and manage the party store.

The store offers a number of items, including decor for special events. There are balloons, invitation cards, stuffed animals, stickers, table covers, gift bags, candles, ribbons and other miscellaneous items.

“It is a full-service party store,” Veronica BeCoate said.

Unique Gatherings is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The business is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The store had its origins in Summerville around 2010. The store closed in 2017 due to family reasons before reopening in Orangeburg in August 2021.

Veronica said the party store has been well received thus far.

Prior to opening the party store, Veronica owned a day spa in Summerville.

