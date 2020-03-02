County volunteer firefighters to get accident insurance

When Orangeburg County Council raised the property tax rate by 1 mill and earmarked revenues for firefighter “recruitment and retention,” county fire officials asked the 450 volunteer firefighters what they would most like to receive.
“Health insurance” was the consensus reply, Fire Service Director Teddy Wolfe told the fire commission, adding that “we simply can’t afford” that.
But Wolfe did some research and found out that Colonial Life would issue supplemental accident policies for $9.52 per firefighter, per month, roughly $52,000 a year.
The fire commission voted at its January meeting to offer coverage to the volunteer firefighters and to pay the premiums for them. Family members can get the same coverage by paying the same price out of their pockets.
Wolfe said he would pass the word among the rank and file when the enrollment period opens. He said the policy would also help pay for the firefighters’ annual physical exams.
You have free articles remaining.
Also during the meeting, the commission accepted the bid of $182,653 from Westbury Construction to erect the new Pine Hill fire station. The only other bidder quoted a price of $245,308. Both bidders had done exemplary work for the fire service in the past, so the decision came down to price.
In other business, the commission voted to renew a longstanding contract with the Santee Fire District for six months, until June 30. From that point on, the contract would be renewed annually on a fiscal year basis instead of a calendar year basis.
The commission ended its meeting with an executive session to discuss hydrants and a matter involving the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities.
The county fire district encompasses the entire county except for the service areas of the Santee Fire District and Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.