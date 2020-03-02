County volunteer firefighters to get accident insurance

When Orangeburg County Council raised the property tax rate by 1 mill and earmarked revenues for firefighter “recruitment and retention,” county fire officials asked the 450 volunteer firefighters what they would most like to receive.

“Health insurance” was the consensus reply, Fire Service Director Teddy Wolfe told the fire commission, adding that “we simply can’t afford” that.

But Wolfe did some research and found out that Colonial Life would issue supplemental accident policies for $9.52 per firefighter, per month, roughly $52,000 a year.

The fire commission voted at its January meeting to offer coverage to the volunteer firefighters and to pay the premiums for them. Family members can get the same coverage by paying the same price out of their pockets.

Wolfe said he would pass the word among the rank and file when the enrollment period opens. He said the policy would also help pay for the firefighters’ annual physical exams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also during the meeting, the commission accepted the bid of $182,653 from Westbury Construction to erect the new Pine Hill fire station. The only other bidder quoted a price of $245,308. Both bidders had done exemplary work for the fire service in the past, so the decision came down to price.