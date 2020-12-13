County students receive new SCSU Ag Innovation Scholarship

Two dozen South Carolina State University freshmen, who call Orangeburg County home, are now pursing their dreams of becoming the next generation of agriculture-related entrepreneurs and professionals as recipients of the new SC State 1890 Research & Extension Agriculture Innovation Scholarship.
Orangeburg County residents, Kendra Clinton, Ozie Thompson, Tamirra Williams and Marquez Wortham are among the inaugural cohort, which is comprised of 24 recipients.
The Ag Innovation Scholarship Program covers, tuition, fees, books and room and board. As such, the ag innovation scholars are afforded the opportunity to graduate without student loan debt, as the fund covers the remaining balance after all other scholarships and aid are applied to the recipient’s account. Each recipient also received a complimentary laptop and will gain access to internship opportunities with USDA agencies.
Funding for the scholarship was provided by the United States Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture through a $2.25 million grant awarded to SC State 1890. The grant supports SC State and USDA’s commitment to recruit, retain, train and graduate a career-ready workforce for the agriculture and ag-related industries.
“The scholarship program also positions SC State University to contribute to the current demand of highly trained professionals who will advance the sustainable growth of agriculture, food, fiber and human sciences over the next few years,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for SC State 1890 Research & Extension. “The agriculture industry is constantly evolving through the implementation of advanced technology, so it’s imperative that we develop our students to be at the forefront leading the change.”
In addition to receiving financial assistance, the Ag Innovation Scholarship Program includes a professional development component. Scholars will participate in monthly professional development, leadership and career-readiness trainings and will be mentored by experienced industry professionals. Throughout the program, scholars will also have opportunities to represent the university and present at conferences and meetings.
To qualify for the scholarship program, scholars must have first been admitted to SC State and have demonstrated exceptional academic performance with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must have earned a minimum SAT score of 900 or a minimum ACT score of 17.The scholars also had to demonstrate an interest in one of the following SC State degree programs: agribusiness or family and consumer sciences with either a specialization in child development, business or nutrition and food management.
Scholarship applicants for the 2021-22 academic year may apply now at bit.ly/AgScholarshipOnline. For more information on the SC State 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program, contact Dr. Derrick Wise, state program leader for education, innovation and support for SC State 1890 Extension and SC State 1890 Ag Innovation Scholarship program director at 803-536-8333 or e-mail at dwise5@scsu.edu.
To view the 2020-21 SC State University 1890 Ag Innovation Scholars, visit bit.ly/AgScholars.
