County officials planning for virus; major focus is spreading health tips

“The mask does you no good unless you're dealing with somebody who actually has it. So we do not want to make a run on those things to cause it to the point that the hospital and the emergency service personnel do not have them,” Young said.

The county sent out a statement to its employees on the virus and how they can protect themselves, and the Regional Medical Center has also updated the county on its capacity to deal with a potential outbreak, Young said.

“And we also have looked at and worked with our detention center and other vulnerable populations as far as anything that may trigger something that we have to deal with. We also changed the protocol on the transit system, where the buses are wiped down after so many stops to keep down any virus or anything that would be exchanged by touching rails, seats and things of that nature,” he said.

The administrator added, “Of course, the ambulances already have a protocol that's long been standing to keep germs and bacteria down in the ambulances. So things already had a protocol to be wiped down after every call."

Young said the county is putting safety first.