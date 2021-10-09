County officials defend road fees after ruling; Orangeburg, Bamberg officials say local fees legal

Preston said he believes the county can, “demonstrate that our property owners do indeed derive some greater benefit, therefore our road fee can withstand the rigors of the ‘Brown’ standard, and be defensible, should we face a similar legal challenge to the fee as Greenville County did.”

“In my view, Bamberg County can meet this exemption standard, mainly due to the fact that our road system is mostly non-paved (dirt) roads, and the non-paved roads are mostly used by folks who own property on those roads, and who live on those dirt roads,” Preston said.

“While the recent Supreme Court decision is concerning to all counties which have a road fee, I think each county must assess their own geographical environment and use of roads,” Preston said. “The fact is that the majority of Bamberg County property owners’ homes are located on non-paved roads, and those non-paved roads are not often used by non-Bamberg County property owners or travelers.”

Preston said each county is different.