County officials defend road fees after ruling; Orangeburg, Bamberg officials say local fees legal

County officials say they’re confident local user fees are legal despite a recent South Carolina Supreme Court decision that struck down road fees in Greenville County.
“Under South Carolina law, a properly enacted county ordinance is presumed legal until such time as it is successfully challenged in court,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
“In the past 34 years, no one has challenged the legality of the county’s road and bridge maintenance fee ordinance. As a result, the county believes its road and bridge maintenance fee ordinance is legal,” he said.
Young said Orangeburg County, “is aware of the South Carolina Supreme Court’s recent Burns opinion that held Greenville County’s ‘telecommunications fee’ and ‘road fee’ to be taxes, not fees.
“Burns has caused the county to re-evaluate its road and bridge maintenance fee.”
Orangeburg County officials are asking state lawmakers to take the necessary steps to allow it to continue collecting user fees that fund public safety and infrastructure projects.
Orangeburg County’s road user fee has been in place since June 15, 1987. It brought in about $3.4 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year for road and bridge maintenance.
In June, Orangeburg County Council adopted the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, which included an increase in its road and bridge maintenance fee from $45 to $50 a vehicle.
Orangeburg County’s road and bridge maintenance fee is used for the maintenance of paved and dirt roads.
Young said if, hypothetically, the county's user fee is challenged and ruled to be illegal, the county would follow the court order and existing state laws.
The county would “consider other sources of revenue within the county’s budget or possibly look at reduction of services” in an effort to avoid tax increases.
Orangeburg County also has a number of other user fees, but says the status of these fees is not of a concern under the court ruling.
In the Greenville County case, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled that some of the county's fees are not legal because they are actually taxes, not fees, and must get legislative approval.
The court ruled that a fee must provide a unique benefit to the people who pay it that is different from the benefit the general public receives.
In Greenville County’s case, people who paid a road fee received no greater benefit than any other non-Greenville County person who used the same roads.
Other user fees, like for fire protection or public works, would likely pass a judicial review because they directly benefit the people paying the fee through lower insurance rates or better sewer lines, according to experts.
The South Carolina Association of Counties has encouraged all counties to review their fees in light of the court's decision. The organization plans to ask lawmakers next year to broaden the definition of fees so road fees aren't considered taxes.
SCAC Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel Joshua Rhodes said road fees would face the most difficulty meeting the court’s standard, while other user fee ordinances could be written in such a fashion that they would be fine.
In theory, a road fee could be written in such a fashion that it would only benefit the neighborhood that asked to have a fee imposed, he said.
Rhodes also said any user fees imposed before 1997 are “most likely valid” because the law notes that these fees are valid “unless repealed by the governing body.”
Rhodes noted in Greenville, the governing body increased the fee in 2017 which is why it was deemed illegal.
Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston believes the county's $35 road user fee is legal and outside the parameters of the court's ruling.
He said the court case was specific to Greenville County and does not make all other counties’ road fees illegal.
Bamberg County's road user fee brings in $390,000 annually.
Preston said he believes the county can, “demonstrate that our property owners do indeed derive some greater benefit, therefore our road fee can withstand the rigors of the ‘Brown’ standard, and be defensible, should we face a similar legal challenge to the fee as Greenville County did.”
“In my view, Bamberg County can meet this exemption standard, mainly due to the fact that our road system is mostly non-paved (dirt) roads, and the non-paved roads are mostly used by folks who own property on those roads, and who live on those dirt roads,” Preston said.
“While the recent Supreme Court decision is concerning to all counties which have a road fee, I think each county must assess their own geographical environment and use of roads,” Preston said. “The fact is that the majority of Bamberg County property owners’ homes are located on non-paved roads, and those non-paved roads are not often used by non-Bamberg County property owners or travelers.”
Preston said each county is different.
“Clearly, Bamberg County, like many other rural counties, does not have the same road system that a large county such as Greenville County does, does not have the out-of-county traffic that a Greenville County does, and therefore does not make for a reasonable and similar comparison, when considering the physical properties of the road system," he said.
Bamberg County has a number of fees for animal control, building and codes administration, false alarms, litter control, probate, solid waste and register of deeds, to name a few.
Preston says he believes all the county's fees are “ordinance based and have substantial legal authority.”
“Approximately 11% of total county revenues come from fees,” Preston said. “Using that percentage and applying it to our FY22 budget, I estimate that somewhere between $2.5 and $3 million is derived from fees.”
“Keep in mind that many of the fees that the county charges are set in law by state statute,” Preston continued. “Examples of these would be all the court fines and fees.”
In Calhoun County, the county currently does not have a road user fee but does have a per residence fire fee of about $50.
Calhoun County Council gave first reading this summer to a road and fire fee to help offset the rise in operations and maintenance costs from the two departments.
But after the court ruling, that was been put on hold, County Administrator John McLauchlin said.
“Calhoun County, along with numerous other counties in South Carolina, has approved a resolution that the S.C. Association of Counties developed,” McLauchlin said. “This resolution states that Calhoun County is in favor of the proposed road fee along with the one time roll-back of millage for fire services.”
“According to the Association of Counties, some language changes in the ordinance may be all that is needed for this to move forward,” McLauchlin said.
Should the courts not look favorably on the road user fee, McLauchlin said county residents should not fear that the absence of the fee will have a negative impact on taxes.
“We are not dependent on fees,” McLauchlin said.