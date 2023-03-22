Orangeburg County is closer to giving the Orangeburg County School District property on Cook Road for the possible development of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Orangeburg County Council gave second reading approval on Monday to an amended agreement with the district. Council approved the motion 6-1 with Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith voting in opposition.

The county and school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding if the high school was built at the Red Bank Road site.

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

With the proceeds from the sale, the county purchased 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million.

The property is vacant agricultural land located across the street from the Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

As part of the swap, the school district is giving the county property near Interstate 95 on U.S. Highway 15 – the site of the former Dantzler Middle School.

The county plans to harvest timber from the property with the possibility of using it for an economic development in the future.

This property is still owned by the school district and will not be transferred until the real estate transaction is officially closed.