Orangeburg County is negotiating an agreement with the City of Orangeburg to get rid of fire contracts and tax people for fire service instead.

County Council unanimously gave first reading by title only last week to an ordinance establishing a fire service agreement with the city.

City Council in August unanimously gave first reading by title only to an ordinance establishing an agreement with the county.

Both the city and county will have to give the ordinance three readings before its passage.

The city and county councils have been discussing how to handle fire response and service for several years and have struggled to come to an agreement that would be financially acceptable to both bodies and beneficial to homeowners.

Property owners within the city pay for fire service through their taxes.

The city currently provides fire service in an area within five miles of the city limits, but it does not tax property owners outside the city for the service. Instead, property owners are supposed to buy fire contracts – but not everyone does.

This means the cost for those who do buy a contract has continued to increase.

Residents who don’t buy contracts still receive fire protection, but they don’t receive the benefit of a loss report from the city, impacting their insurance coverage.

There are also properties within the city fire service area that are more than five miles from a city fire station. As a result, they have a Class 10 Insurance Service Office rating. To an insurance company, this basically means the house is not protected.

The initial proposal would have the county's fire district cover these Class 10 properties as well as create a fire tax district for the entire area within five miles of the city limits. The fire tax district would mean an end to individual fire contracts and individuals within five miles of the city limits would be taxed for fire service.

The latest effort at trying to get the issue resolved occurred two years ago when Orangeburg County agreed to enter into an agreement with the city, only to have the city halt the process.

City officials at that time were concerned about the amount of money that would be received from the county and whether that would be sufficient to provide services. The city also had concerns about giving up its ability to service the district at the end of the agreement.

Orangeburg County Council went into closed session last week to further discuss the details of the proposed fire service agreement. Details were not discussed in open session.