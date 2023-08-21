Bamberg and Orangeburg counties will receive a total of $24 million to expand broadband internet service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday.

“Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are connecting rural communities to a global marketplace. These investments will support economic growth and prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The local funds are part of a larger, $700 million package of grants and loans designed to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers and business owners in 22 states and the Marshall Islands to reliable, affordable high-speed internet through the federal ReConnect Program.

USDA’s ReConnect investments in South Carolina include:

• A $12 million grant to Bamberg County that will be used to deploy a fixed wireless network to provide high-speed internet.

This network is expected to benefit 5,241 people, 254 businesses, 60 farms and 24 educational facilities in Bamberg County.

Bamberg County will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program.

• A $12 million grant to Orangeburg County will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to provide high-speed internet.

This network is expected to benefit 4,155 people, 172 businesses, 72 farms and 13 educational facilities in Orangeburg County.

The county will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program.

“South Carolina is receiving $24 million in ReConnect funding, which will serve socially vulnerable communities in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties,” said Dr. Saundra Glover, state director for South Carolina Rural Development.

“This funding will help deploy high-speed internet service to rural homes, businesses and essential community facilities, which is critical in creating stronger communities in rural South Carolina,” she said.