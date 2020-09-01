Council targets weeds; new rules considered for unkempt property in City of Orangeburg

She said if the property owner cannot act on it, then they need to give a reason to the city as to why it cannot be done.

Councilman Jerry Hannah echoed his support for the ordinance, but noted the city needs to set an example in cleaning up city-owned property.

"It is not fair to come before council and ask to place ordinance on the general public and then the city itself is not adhering to what we should be doing," Hannah said.

In other business:

• Council will look into the possibility of issuing another proclamation that addresses public gatherings in the city in connection with the coronavirus.

Haire said he was informed of a large gathering this past weekend where people were reportedly not social distancing and not wearing masks.

"Let us do research on how other cities are handling those kind of activities and come back with a proclamation addressing a situation where parties are being held and social distancing is not being observed or masks," Haire said.

The matter will be researched by the city's committee set up specially to address the coronavirus.