Council targets weeds; new rules considered for unkempt property in City of Orangeburg

Orangeburg City Council took a step Monday toward getting city residents to clean up weed-filled, unkempt lots.
"This was first brought to council's attention because city staff is constantly experiencing recidivism and repeat violations of numerous code enforcement violations," Orangeburg City Administrator John Yow said Monday.
"We wanted to try to take this step to clean up the city and give staff more tools to work with and reduce the repetitiveness of persons with weedy lots and other unkempt properties,” he said.
Council unanimously gave first reading to an ordinance that would require city residents to clean up weedy lots within a two-week period after receiving a warning notice from the city.
City residents can receive a written notice once during a 12-month calendar period.
After the initial notice, residents will have 14 days to clean up their property. If property owners do not clean up their properties within the 14 days, the city will clean the property with a maximum fine of $500.
Mayor Michael Butler said, "The city needs to be cleaned up and needs to be pushed to be cleaned up. We are trying to be competitive and we are trying to attract economic development."
Council initially discussed giving property owners seven days to abide by a notice.
Councilman Bernard Haire expressed concerns about the seven-day grace period.
"I, too, would like to the city cleaned up," Haire said. "The administration of this particular program has not been administered in a fair and equitable way."
Haire noted the seven-day period is not long enough, especially for property owners who are out of state. He also mentioned the unpredictability of postal service delivery.
Haire also questioned whether some properties in the city have received notices and what steps have been taken. He was informed nothing has been done.
"At this time I have concerns about the fairness and equity," he said. "Until we are willing to administer fairly and equitably, I can't support it."
Councilwoman Sandra Knotts said she is aware of an individual who has received repeated notices to clean up their properties to no avail.
She said the matter should not be controversial and is a matter of personal responsibility on the part of the property owner.
"You know when you need to cut your grass," Knotts said. "Nobody should have to tell you that."
Knotts said when a property owner receives a notice about their weeded property, they need to “act on it.”
She said if the property owner cannot act on it, then they need to give a reason to the city as to why it cannot be done.
Councilman Jerry Hannah echoed his support for the ordinance, but noted the city needs to set an example in cleaning up city-owned property.
"It is not fair to come before council and ask to place ordinance on the general public and then the city itself is not adhering to what we should be doing," Hannah said.
In other business:
• Council will look into the possibility of issuing another proclamation that addresses public gatherings in the city in connection with the coronavirus.
Haire said he was informed of a large gathering this past weekend where people were reportedly not social distancing and not wearing masks.
"Let us do research on how other cities are handling those kind of activities and come back with a proclamation addressing a situation where parties are being held and social distancing is not being observed or masks," Haire said.
The matter will be researched by the city's committee set up specially to address the coronavirus.
• Council unanimously approved moving forward with a city hiring process that removes the criminal history question from online and paper employment applications and position it later in the process after a conditional offer of employment has been made and accepted by the candidate.
The process would be for individuals wanting to be employed by the city or its Department of Public Utilities.
"We feel this could reduce the number of unfilled job openings within the city and DPU by preventing an application from being immediately rejected before reviewing qualifications," Orangeburg Human Resources Officer Theresa Williams said.
"We feel this policy does not prohibit the city from inquiring about criminal history records entirely, but it delays the questions until later in the process," she said. "We feel this policy, if it is adopted, can ensure the city does not discriminate against people who have a criminal record during the hiring process.”
The process would remain the same as it currently is for police and fire department hires and Parks and Recreation Department volunteers due to the sensitive nature of those positions.
• Orangeburg resident Joy Porter is asking for remediation from DPU after discovering a discrepancy in water use charges at her Hickory Hill Road residence.
Porter informed council that DPU is saying she used 47,309 cubic feet, or 357,568 gallons, of water from Dec. 2, 2019 through Feb. 4, 2020.
"There is no way I could not have noticed the water," Porter said. "The ground in the area ... was not sopping wet. It was not soggy. There was no evidence of a breech in my water line of this magnitude."
Porter said DPU officials notified her about a possible leakage by posting a note on her door, but she claims the note blew off her door and ended up in a flower bed before she realized the utility had notified her.
"We are willing to work with Ms. Porter on this per our general terms and conditions," DPU Manager Warren Harley said. "I would suggest council let her work with me and our team and we’ll bring her situation to a resolution as soon as possible."
Harley said the utility has already agreed to meet Porter half-way in addressing the issue.
Porter and Harley will plan to meet about the matter in the near future.
Butler also encouraged Porter to contact council if the meeting with DPU and resolution are not to her satisfaction.
"You are important to us," Butler said. "You are our customer. I am hoping we can come to a resolution."
• Council held public hearings and gave second reading approval to its 2020-2021 city and DPU budgets. The city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Next year’s city budget does not include a property tax increase or business license rate increase. DPU has said it does not anticipate a rate increase.
Council also gave second reading to amendments to the city's and DPU's current budgets.
• Council gave its final approval to the removal of outdated city ordinances setting up a “Cable Television Programming Commission"; prohibiting Sunday sales; prohibiting the sale of goods produced in communist countries and prohibiting loitering and vagrancy.
• Council entered into closed session to discuss legal matters and to receive an update on the lawsuit filed by the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition, James Glover and Eddie Massey against the city.
