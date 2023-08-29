The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is offering two Saturday events in October.

The Cotton Program will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the museum. The interactive program will be led by Hugh McLaurin. Participants will be taken into the fields and to the cotton gin to experience firsthand how cotton is grown, picked, and processed.

Those interested may call the museum at 803-897-2225 to sign up.

The Low County Boil will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. Along with dinner, the event will include live music, a live auction and a silent auction. A wide variety of items will be included.

The meal will include shrimp, potatoes, corn, sausage, slaw, grits, dessert, and drinks. The $30 tickets are available from board members or at the museum at 2714 Cleveland St.