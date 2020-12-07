 Skip to main content
Cotton growers meeting canceled due to coronavirus
Cotton growers meeting canceled due to coronavirus

The annual South Carolina cotton growers has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

The South Carolina Cotton Board made the decision to cancel the conference due to virus concerns.

The meeting has annually been held at the Santee Conference Center.

The SCCB says cotton production information will be sent out to growers by email after the first of the year.

The annual corn, soybean and peanut growers meetings typically held in early part of December and late January were also cancelled.

Event organizers said while a virtual meeting was considered, it was felt that it would likely take away from the valuable, in-person exchange of information.

The meetings have annually been held at the Santee Convention Center usually the early part of December and late January.

