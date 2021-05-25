Correction

The story “Vilsack boosts farm loan forgiveness in Rowesville,” which appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The T&D, quotes House Majority Whip James Clyburn saying that disadvantaged white farmers are also eligible for the American Rescue Plan Debt Payment program. That’s incorrect.

According to the USDA: “Eligible borrowers include those who are one or more of the following: Black/African American, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, or Pacific Islander. The American Rescue Plan Act uses Section 2501 of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990 as the definition of Socially Disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.”