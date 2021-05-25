Correction

The story “Vilsack boosts farm loan forgiveness in Rowesville,” which appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The T&D, quotes House Majority Whip James Clyburn saying that disadvantaged white farmers are also eligible for the American Rescue Plan Debt Payment program. That’s incorrect.
According to the USDA: “Eligible borrowers include those who are one or more of the following: Black/African American, American Indian, Alaskan native, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, or Pacific Islander. The American Rescue Plan Act uses Section 2501 of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990 as the definition of Socially Disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.”
For more information, visit: www.farmers.gov/americanrescueplan.