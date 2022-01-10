 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

The story “$87M veterans home planned,” which appeared on page A1 in Sunday’s edition, incorrectly reported the number of beds planned for the facility.

The planned Orangeburg County veterans home is projected to be a 104-bed facility.

We regret the error.

