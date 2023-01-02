 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

The story “A lifetime of service,” which appeared on page A1 in Sunday’s edition, incorrectly stated Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter was a member of the Florida A&M University Marching 100 band. She was not.

We apologize for the error.

