Correction

The story “A lifetime of service,” which appeared on page A1 in Sunday’s edition, incorrectly stated Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter was a member of the Florida A&M University Marching 100 band. She was not.
We apologize for the error.
A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Santee, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has been through a lot over the years, including hurricanes and ice storms.
Orangeburg County
A driver died in a crash in Orangeburg County early Friday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households will end on Jan. 31, the S.C…
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after someone discovered his body in the yard of a Bellmont Drive home i…
A person died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
An auto sales, tire, and lube business has opened in Orangeburg.
