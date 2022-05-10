 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

CORRECTION

  • 0

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions currently has 387 students enrolled.

An incorrect number appeared in the article “HSHP wants COVID funds,” which appeared on page A1 in Tuesday's edition of The T&D.

We apologize for the error.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what happens when lightning strikes sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News