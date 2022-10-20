Correction

Regional Medical Center Chief of Board Operations and Board Secretary Kathy Booker was misidentified in the story “Newly appointed hospital board to review contract,” which appeared on page A1 in Thursday’s edition of The T&D.
We regret the error.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat.
