CORRECTION

The story “OCSD plans to centralize eastern classes in Santee,” which appeared on page A1 of Monday’s edition, contained incorrect information about the history of Elloree Elementary School.
The story incorrectly said it was built as a high school in 1957 before being converted into an elementary school, with middle school classes added later.
A high school was built in Elloree in 1957 at a different site. The school was built in 1987.
We regret the error.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat.
