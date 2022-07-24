Correction

The story “Questions surround death,” which appeared on page A1 Saturday, incorrectly listed the date South Carolina State University student Amya Carr died. Carr died April 13.
We apologize for the error.
The story “Questions surround death,” which appeared on page A1 Saturday, incorrectly listed the date South Carolina State University student Amya Carr died. Carr died April 13.
We apologize for the error.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kiziah Goodwin has been found alive in a wooded area near St. Matthews, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
The car belonging to a missing Eastover woman was found in St. Matthews around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas …
Two men are in custody after a traffic stop netted cocaine and firearms, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following a shooting incident at an Orangeburg motel that left two men and a woman inj…
A 38-year-old Eutawville father is facing multiple charges in an alleged shooting incident. His lawyer claims the accuser wants to recant her story.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward following the robbery of one of its letter carriers in Orangeburg.
HOLLY HILL – The Holly Hill area welcomed a popular Netflix teen drama on Tuesday, with the “Outer Banks” crew filming at Larry Gardner Field …
There were multiple injuries after three vehicles crashed in Orangeburg on Wednesday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C…
A 29-year-old is in prison after pleading guilty in an accident that killed one of his passengers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.