CORRECTION

The story “City hall remodel plans advance,” which appeared on page A1 in Monday’s edition, incorrectly reported Orangeburg City Councilman Richard Stroman said the city had to borrow money a few years ago to meet the Department of Public Utility's payroll.

Actually, Stroman says DPU had to provide the city with money about 30 years ago due to difficult financial times.

We regret the error.

