Correction

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace the U.S. Highway 301 bridges over Four Holes Swamp.

As part of the project, SCDOT will widen the shoulders along the bridges and resurface U.S. 301 on either side of the project, from a quarter mile south of the bridges to the intersection with U.S. Highway 176.

The T&D incorrectly identified the intersection as U.S. 301 and U.S. 178 in the article “Bridge replacement begins in 2023,” which appeared on the front page of Tuesday's edition.

We regret the error.