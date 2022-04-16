CORRECTION

The story “Killer dies after 5 decades,” which appeared on page A1 of Saturday’s edition, incorrectly stated that Nancy Linett Amaker’s son, Jay, died in 2020.
Her son is living.
We regret the error.
The story “Killer dies after 5 decades,” which appeared on page A1 of Saturday’s edition, incorrectly stated that Nancy Linett Amaker’s son, Jay, died in 2020.
Her son is living.
We regret the error.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A minister says justice was not served when an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter on Friday.
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Orangeburg apartment.
A 26-year-old Bowman man is accused of shooting at his girlfriend on Saturday. Warrants allege two law enforcement officers were injured as th…
Orangeburg County
NOTE: This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.
Jack Leland Allen, who murdered 27-year-old Nancy Linett Amaker of St. Matthews, has died after almost five decades in prison.
An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 28-year-old Springfield man of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault an…
A 32-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person shot and killed on Sunday.
The newest Orangeburg County magistrate is James W. Rickenbacker.
A South Carolina State University senior died on Wednesday, spokesperson Sam Watson said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.