 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

CORRECTION

  • 0

The story “Killer dies after 5 decades,” which appeared on page A1 of Saturday’s edition, incorrectly stated that Nancy Linett Amaker’s son, Jay, died in 2020.

Her son is living.

We regret the error.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News