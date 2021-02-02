 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Rickenbacker group
0 comments

Correction: Rickenbacker group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The story “Rickenbacker group gives to CASA, others,” which appeared on page A5 in Sunday’s edition failed to mention several names.

Luvina R. Robinson, Troy Robinson and Cleatus Robinson were absent from the picture but should have been named.

We apologize for the error.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 2-2-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News