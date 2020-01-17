The David Pascoe Oyster Roast will be taking place in Orangeburg this weekend.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
The event will feature appearances by former Vice President Joe Biden, Congressman Jim Clyburn and other officials.
The event is free and open to the public.
A previous story incorrectly stated that the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
We apologize for the error.
