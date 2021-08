The story “Filing ends for town elections,” which appeared on page 1A in the Wednesday, Aug. 18, edition, did not mention one of the candidates for Bowman Town Council.

Leroy Harley is also running for one of two Bowman Town Council seats. The other two candidates are Ike Carter and Shawn Glenn.

We apologize for the omission.

