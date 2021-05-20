Correction: 'Federal funds boost budget'

The story “Federal funds boost budget,” which appeared on page A1 of Thursday’s edition, incorrectly reported Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College students received $3.7 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund funding. They actually got $5.7 million.
We apologize for the error.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Dionne Gleaton
Staff Writer
Dionne Gleaton has been a staff writer with The T&D for 20 years. She has been an education reporter, regional reporter and currently writes features with an emphasis on health.
