 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: 'Federal funds boost budget'
0 comments
editor's pick

Correction: 'Federal funds boost budget'

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

The story “Federal funds boost budget,” which appeared on page A1 of Thursday’s edition, incorrectly reported Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College students received $3.7 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund funding. They actually got $5.7 million.

We apologize for the error.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News