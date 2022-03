The story “’Frozen’ coming to OCB stage,” which appeared on page A1 of Thursday’s edition, had an incorrect price for the show. Tickets are $10.

The Orangeburg Civic Ballet’s shows will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The show is being held at Cornerstone Community Church, located at 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg. There will be a silent auction.