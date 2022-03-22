Coroner’s office: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Santee

The death of a Santee man was the result of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Tuesday.

Fogle identified the man as Eugene Mack, 80, of Andre Michaux Road.

He lived in the gated retirement community of Bradford Village.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said last Wednesday that the agency was leading a homicide investigation at the request of the Santee Police Department.

Officers were called to 49 Peter Collinson Road in Bradford Village just after 4 p.m. March 16, Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said. They discovered Mack in the parking lot of the clubhouse.

Serrano said he asks SLED to assist in the investigation of each shooting that occurs in the town limits.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.