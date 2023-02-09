A pedestrian died after being struck by two vehicles in Calhoun County on Wednesday night, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian has been identified as Adam Howard, 41, of Morgantown, N.C., according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. as Howard was walking east in the westbound lane of Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road.

Howard was first struck by a westbound 2012 Infiniti sedan and then by a westbound 2012 Toyota sedan.

He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and later died.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.