Coroner IDs head-on crash victim as Bamberg man

The driver of a vehicle who died in a head-on crash in Bamberg County Thursday has been identified.
Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan said Byron Anthony Gilliard, of 737 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, was the driver of the SUV killed in the collision.
Duncan said Gilliard appeared to have died from multiple blunt-force trauma. His body will undergo an autopsy.
The SUV collided head-on with a tractor-trailer around 6:12 p.m. Thursday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Tidwell said a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 601, near Clear Pond Road, drove left of center and struck a northbound 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.
The collision caused the cab of the Freightliner to catch fire, Tidwell said. It was hauling sod, but the trailer did not catch fire.
Tidwell said the driver of the Freightliner was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, but the driver of the Tahoe was not.
The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene, Tidwell said.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Tidwell said.
To date, there have been 495 highway fatalities throughout the Palmetto State this year. During the same time period last year, there were 519 highway fatalities.
This is the only highway fatality in Bamberg County this year. During the same time period last year, there weren’t any highway fatalities in Bamberg County.
In Orangeburg County, there have been 18 highway fatalities this year compared with the 23 highway fatalities in the county during the same time period last year.
There haven’t been any highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, but there were two during the same time period last year.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
