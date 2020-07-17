Coroner IDs head-on crash victim as Bamberg man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of a vehicle who died in a head-on crash in Bamberg County Thursday has been identified.

Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan said Byron Anthony Gilliard, of 737 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, was the driver of the SUV killed in the collision.

Duncan said Gilliard appeared to have died from multiple blunt-force trauma. His body will undergo an autopsy.

The SUV collided head-on with a tractor-trailer around 6:12 p.m. Thursday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Tidwell said a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 601, near Clear Pond Road, drove left of center and struck a northbound 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

The collision caused the cab of the Freightliner to catch fire, Tidwell said. It was hauling sod, but the trailer did not catch fire.

Tidwell said the driver of the Freightliner was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, but the driver of the Tahoe was not.

The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene, Tidwell said.