Coronavirus vaccine offered at Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

The Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with Orangeburg County and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, while supplies last.

The fairgrounds are located at 350 Magnolia Street.

The vaccine will be administered:

• Wednesday, April 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First and second vaccine doses will be administered.

Individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and surrounding county residents 18 and older can receive their first dose of the vaccine. Individuals who previously received their first doses are eligible to receive their second vaccine doses.

No registration is required. Due to the limited supply of vaccines, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vaccination tips:

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.