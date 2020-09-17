 Skip to main content
Coronavirus testing offered at fairgrounds
coronavirus illustration

Free coronavirus testing will be offered this Friday and Saturday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St., according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18-19.

The mobile clinic will offer drive-thru testing. Pre-screening is not required, and the cost is free to patients.

If you’re under 18 years of age, please bring your parent or legal guardian with you. They’ll need to give their consent before you can be tested.

Residents will be contacted within 48-72 hours with the results of their test.

Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 for more information.

