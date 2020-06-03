Coronavirus testing draws hundreds; ‘We need to test,’ Govan says

"People can walk to these sites and be tested. With all the death that we've had, I don't know how people cannot be out there being tested. You want to know you're safe, even to keep yourself from giving it to someone else. That is so important. We tested over 300 on Monday, and we’re just thankful that people recognize that they need to be tested,” she said.

FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon Brunson said, “We'll be in this county for the next two weeks. Last week we also hit Orangeburg County.”

Brunson estimated that approximately 600 would be tested at the fairgrounds over the two days of testing.

“We feel that it's very important to be part of the community. Being part of this community, we have to share our resources with the community and make sure all of our people have an opportunity to do testing,” he said.

Brunson acknowledged that at least one individual who had previously visited a mobile testing site within the community had been charged for the free testing. He said the “billing glitch” has since been resolved and text messages have been sent to individuals to share that information.