 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus testing available in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
0 comments

Coronavirus testing available in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is holding the following free testing events: 

• Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews

• Sept. 18, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg

DHEC-sponsored events are always free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms and don’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended.

Schedules are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Partner mobile testing events

The following partner mobile testing events will also be held:

• Sept. 15, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Sept. 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo Street, Orangeburg

• Sept. 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Ehrhardt Fire Department, 156 King Street, Ehrhardt

• Sept. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee

• Sept. 17, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews

Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Permanent testing sites

There are currently 233 permanent testing sites across the state. Many are open seven days a week.

Find a permanent testing location at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News