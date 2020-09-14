Coronavirus testing available in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is holding the following free testing events:
• Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews
• Sept. 18, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg
DHEC-sponsored events are always free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms and don’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended.
Schedules are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Partner mobile testing events
The following partner mobile testing events will also be held:
• Sept. 15, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Sept. 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo Street, Orangeburg
• Sept. 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Ehrhardt Fire Department, 156 King Street, Ehrhardt
• Sept. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee
• Sept. 17, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Permanent testing sites
There are currently 233 permanent testing sites across the state. Many are open seven days a week.
Find a permanent testing location at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.