Coronavirus testing available in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is holding the following free testing events:

• Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews

• Sept. 18, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg

DHEC-sponsored events are always free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms and don’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended.

Schedules are subject to change. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Partner mobile testing events

The following partner mobile testing events will also be held:

• Sept. 15, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Sept. 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Family Health Centers, Inc., St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo Street, Orangeburg