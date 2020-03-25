Coronavirus-related changes announced

The following agencies have announced changes due to the coronavirus:

Bamberg School District 1

Onsite breakfast and lunch pickup times at Richard Carroll Elementary School will be moved to 8:30 a.m. for Monday and Wednesday of each week.

For pickups at RCES, Monday and Tuesday meals can be picked up on Monday. On Wednesday, meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday can be picked up.

For bus routes, Monday and Tuesday meals will be delivered on Mondays of each week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday meals will be delivered on Wednesday of each week. Drop-off times remain the same for each drop-off location.

These delivery and pickup dates and time changes are being implemented to give food service staff, bus drivers and volunteers time to handle other day-to-day activities, to limit exposure and to be more cost effective.

SCDMV

The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles remains open, but the agency is adjusting hours of operation at some branches, including in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

These reductions result from staffing limitations and the agency's commitment to enforcing social distancing recommendations in branch offices.