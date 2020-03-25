Coronavirus-related changes announced

The following agencies have announced changes due to the coronavirus:
Bamberg School District 1
Onsite breakfast and lunch pickup times at Richard Carroll Elementary School will be moved to 8:30 a.m. for Monday and Wednesday of each week.
For pickups at RCES, Monday and Tuesday meals can be picked up on Monday. On Wednesday, meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday can be picked up.
For bus routes, Monday and Tuesday meals will be delivered on Mondays of each week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday meals will be delivered on Wednesday of each week. Drop-off times remain the same for each drop-off location.
These delivery and pickup dates and time changes are being implemented to give food service staff, bus drivers and volunteers time to handle other day-to-day activities, to limit exposure and to be more cost effective.
SCDMV
The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles remains open, but the agency is adjusting hours of operation at some branches, including in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
These reductions result from staffing limitations and the agency's commitment to enforcing social distancing recommendations in branch offices.
The Bamberg and St. Matthews branches will only be open Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.
The Orangeburg branch continues to operate Monday through Friday.
SCDMV’s Saturday hours are currently suspended through at least June 2020.
Riverbanks Zoo
Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens will remain closed to the public through April 30.
The animals and plants at Riverbanks continue to receive care.
Despite the temporary closure, the community can still experience Riverbanks through Z-Learning. Join Riverbanks on Facebook for Z-Learning each weekday at 10 a.m.
SCDNR
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has canceled, postponed or closed several programs and events.
Following are SCDNR-related cancellations:
• 2020 Turkey Lottery Hunts - all dates, all hunts on properties have been canceled.
• S.C. Archery in the Schools Program State Championship (March 24-26)
• The Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic (March 27-29)
• The Youth Bass Fishing Championship (March 27-28) - postponed
• All in-person boater and hunter education classes are canceled until March 30.
• Coyote Management Workshop – Webb Wildlife Center (April 2-3)
• Fish Brosnan Forest Fishing Rodeo (April 4)
• Table Rock State Park Fishing Clinics (April 4 and April 18)
• Diversity Outreach Program - Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve Nature Walk (April 11)
• Diversity Outreach Program - Volunteer Lab Day at Parker Annex Archaeology Center (April 13)
• S.C. Envirothon Competition (April 24) – Postponed
• Blue Hole Recreation Area Fishing Rodeo (April 25) – Postponed
• Historic Camden, Kershaw County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
• 8 Oaks Park, Georgetown County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
• Charles Town Landing, Charleston County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
• Blue Heron, Jasper County Fishing Rodeo (April 25)
• Barnwell County Fishing Rodeo (May 2)
• Diversity Outreach Program - Margaret H. Lloyd (Camden) Nature Hike (May 23)
• Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (May 16, June 20, July 18)
• All volunteer lab days at Parker Annex Archaeology Center are canceled until further notice.
• All Trailer and Take One Make One (TOMO) events are canceled until further notice.
• The St. Stephen's Fish Lift (shad cam available)
• All SCDNR freshwater fish hatcheries (still operational, but closed to public)
• All SCDNR-managed shooting ranges
• The U.S. Department of Energy has closed Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve in Aiken County until further notice.
• Duke Energy has closed Bad Creek Hydro Project and Musterground Road in Oconee. The Oconee County access to the Jocassee Gorges is closed to vehicles. The gates will be locked until further notice. This also closes some vehicle access points to the Foothills Trail.
Wildlife Management Areas, except Crackerneck, are open in accordance with their regular schedule.
