Coronavirus precautions being taken as S.C. election filing opens

COLUMBIA – The S.C. State Election Commission is monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is working with the S.C. Governor’s Office to take actions necessary to ensure the health and safety of candidates and election officials during the 2020 March filing period.

Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16 and will close at noon on March 30. All partisan candidates seeking office in the Nov. 3 general election must file during this period.

The SEC is taking actions to provide for continuity of operations and to protect the health and safety of candidates and election officials at the state office as well as directing county boards to do the same. These actions include: